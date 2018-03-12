Transcript for 1 killed and dozens hurt during rare December tornado outbreak

We are also monitoring a major new storm system tonight set to sweep across the country from the west, all the way to the east coast. We have in new traffic tonight. It comes after a deadly tornado outbreak. More than two dozen twisters reported in four states. This one in bluff city, Illinois. ABC's Alex Perez is in the storm zone tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that rare December tornado outbreak tearing through the heartland. Look at those vortices! Reporter: More than two dozen twisters reported over the weekend, includingef-3, winds 150 miles an hour, striking taylorville, Illinois. On the ground for more than 11 miles and up to a half-mile wide. It was scared. It was horrifying. Reporter: The national weather service warning residents 41 minutes before it struck. More than 20 injured, but luckily, no one killed. That advance warning likely saving countless lives. You pull up here and it looks like a war zone. I mean, you got everything you've known your whole life. Reporter: In southwestern Missouri, one person was killed after an ef-1 tornado, with winds up to 105 miles per hour, struck this Aurora motel. And David, take a look. So many homes here look like this one. More than 500 homes damaged. Some 34 of them completely destroyed. With the holidays now fast approaching, many families now preparing to spend several weeks recovering from this storm. David? Just a devastating scene there behind you, Alex. We're thinking about all of those families. As I mentioned earlier, there is a major system moving coast to coast. Let's get right to chief meteorologist ginger zee with the track tonight. Ginger? Reporter: Yeah, David, the pattern getting very active on the west coast again. The same area that had 3 to 12 inches of rain in the bay area could get another half-inch plus. That's why the trug is going to usher in the next storm and bring you Tuesday night through Wednesday, the potential for flash flooding, mudslides and up to a foot of mountain snow. It moves by Wednesday through southern California. David? Ginger zee tonight. Ginger, thank you.

