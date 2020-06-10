3 killed in fatal building collapse

Authorities say at least three construction workers were killed and one was injured, when part of a Houston building fell down. Fire officials believe the incident involved newly constructed stairs.
0:10 | 10/06/20

3 killed in fatal building collapse

