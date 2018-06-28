Transcript for 5 killed, several injured in Maryland newsroom shooting: Police

scene unfolding late today, the man opening fire on reporters at a newspaper in annapolis, Maryland. At least five dead, authorities not long ago revealing multiple others shot and are in, quote, grave condition. It strapped in the "Capital gazette" news room. Tonight, adults, reporters from a newsroom and the rest of that building, walking out with their hands in the air. Police officers were there within 60 seconds or so, surrounding the shooter, who had been shooting through the glass door of the newsroom. A sweep of the building revealing one explosive device. This evening, they are questioning the suspect, but even with him in custody now, they have been unable to identify who he is or his motive. ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas on the scene tonight. Reporter: The shooting began just after 2:30 this afternoon in the newsroom of the annapolis "Capital gazette" newspaper. The call going out for emergency help. Several shots have been fired possible shotgun. At least ten shots heard. Reporter: There was a massive response from multiple agencies. Local police arriving within 60 seconds. All units, limit your P transmissions. Do we have any kind of Intel on our shooter? White male with a ponytail. Reporter: Police then trying to get people out. Adults could be seen coming out with their hands in the air, getting searched by police. Police came through, grabbing the door. And next thing you know, he's like, you need to get out. And then we all ran out into the hallway. We're doing everything we can to get people out safe and we're trying to minimize the casualties. Reporter: While inside, a police reporter at the newspaper, Phil Davis, tweeting his description of the horror unfolding. He said it "Was like a war zone." Tweeting, "A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead." Then he tweets, "Gunman shot through the glass door of the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad." And perhaps his most chilling tweet came next. "There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload." And then late today, authorities before the cameras confirming the terrible toll. There are several people who have died from this incident. And several others are injured. I don't want to say other than our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. Reporter: Police confirming multiple dead. The scene unfolding for hours, as police used dogs to search for explosives and possible accomplices. Command copy. Suspect in custody per P.D. Reporter: Tonight, authorities confirming they surrounded the alleged gunman and he was captured. A shotgun found at the scene, sources telling ABC news. The shooter is in custody and being interrogated at this time. Reporter: Tonight, authorities say the building is secure, that there are no other shooters. But when asked if they knew this shooter, they would not answer. The shooter appeared to be known by police or the employees? It was very, very scary, because you would never think that something like that would happen to you at work. I just thank god that he got me and all my coworkers out safely. Reporter: And tonight, that police reporter who was hiding under desk telling the paper, "I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff all the time. But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless." And Pierre Thomas with us live tonight from the scene in annapolis, Maryland. And Pierre, we know that reporter said he was hiding under his desk. He said he could hear the shooter reload. But then at some point, he stopped firing. The reporter saying, "I don't know why." Tonight, we don't even know who the suspect is, even with him sitting across from interrogators? Reporter: That's right, David. He's sitting right there across from the Iner the gators and they have no idea who he is. Sources say he did not have a wallet and that he's not talking. The only thing clear tonight is he showed up in that newsroom with a shotgun and a deadly plan. David? Pierre Thomas, thank you. Just moments ago, with hear

