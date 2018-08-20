2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection

More
Dashcam footage captured the moment the single-engine, home-built plane fell from the sky, damaging some vehicles.
0:14 | 08/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57295019,"title":"2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection","duration":"0:14","description":"Dashcam footage captured the moment the single-engine, home-built plane fell from the sky, damaging some vehicles.","url":"/WNT/video/killed-small-plane-crashes-phoenix-intersection-57295019","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.