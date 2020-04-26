Transcript for Where is Kim Jong-Un?

Next tonight, the international mystery. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been seen in two weeks. At the same time, speculation grows over his health. Here's ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell with what we know. Reporter: Tonight, where is north Korean leader Kim Jong-un? Rumors and speculation about his health spreading. Here's what we know. He was last seen in public April 11th, when he attended a meeting, according to state however just four days later, April 15th, and Kim's absent from key celebrations marking the birth of his grandfather, North Korea's founder Kim il-sung. So it's now over two weeks since he's been seen in public. But it's not the first time it's happened. He was absent from public view for six weeks in 2014, reapeerg with a cane. It was explained as ankle surgery. Overweight, a regular smoker, some now feel this time could be different. Western intelligence in north Korea is so bad that we have no way to verify or to deny these rumors. But we have no idea. We can't only wait until the north Koreans themselves tell us whether Kim is alive or dead. Reporter: Now the think tank 38 north has released these images of what they say appears to be Kim's train at his compound since at least April 21st. It's unclear what that means for Kim's health. But given the coronavirus, the regime could simply being cautious. Though Pyongyang hasn't admitted it has any cases, people in the capital have been seen wearing masks. And weeks ago, officials around him during a missile launch were also wearing them. President trump pouring cold water on the speculation last week. I just have to say to Kim Jong-un, I wish him, you know, good luck, good luck. Reporter: Now, a south Korean official telling ABC news they believe the north's supreme leader is "Residing outside of Pyongyang with aides in a normal state." A special adviser to the south Korean president also insisting Kim Jong-un is "Alive and well." Tom, the state newspaper issuing a statement, saying that Kim had been thanking workers, but there were not dates and no photos. Nothing until Kim appears again in public and doubts about his health and the well-being of the nation are going to persist. Tom?

