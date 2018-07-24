4 kind of Goldfish crackers recalled due to possible salmonella risk

More
The company said the recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.
0:14 | 07/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 kind of Goldfish crackers recalled due to possible salmonella risk
Knotted at consumer alert tonight Pepperidge Farm voluntarily recalling four kinds of goldfish. Because of a possible risk of Salmonella the company says recalled products include flavor blasted extra chatter. No illnesses reported we have much more on our web site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56796243,"title":"4 kind of Goldfish crackers recalled due to possible salmonella risk","duration":"0:14","description":"The company said the recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.","url":"/WNT/video/kind-goldfish-crackers-recalled-due-salmonella-risk-56796243","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.