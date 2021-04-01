Now Playing: Meet the most energetic TikTok teacher ever

Now Playing: Mom's struggle when teaching her kindergartner sight words is hilarious

Now Playing: Dating site Match.com says it expects a 65% rise in sign-ups for new singles

Now Playing: Food trends to look for in 2021

Now Playing: Major trends in 2021

Now Playing: Little snowboarder shows off his skills and tricks

Now Playing: How to make New Year's family time more enjoyable during pandemic

Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot tops $401 million

Now Playing: Five-year-old hand made New Year’s cards for nursing home resident

Now Playing: Police dog becomes fast friends with two dolphins

Now Playing: Two cats see snow and can’t look away

Now Playing: Make Kevin Curry’s breakfast and Tex-Mex pizzas healthy to ring in the New Year

Now Playing: Comfy style trends to try in 2021

Now Playing: How an Army vet paid off $87,000 in 10 months

Now Playing: People say ‘Good Riddance 2020’ on TikTok and in holiday cards

Now Playing: Mini chipmunk picnic is too cute for words

Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ update: College students’ mission to fight hunger goes nationwide

Now Playing: How to establish healthy rituals for a new start in 2021