Kindness of strangers evident as fundraiser earns more than $450 thousand

Kevin Ford was grateful for contributions to the online fundraiser started by his daughter with hopes of raising $200 for a visit to see family. Months later, Kevin was able to buy his first home.

January 13, 2024

