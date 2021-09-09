Klobuchar reveals cancer diagnosis

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar revealed that she had stage 1 breast cancer and was diagnosed in February.
0:21 | 09/09/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Klobuchar reveals cancer diagnosis
Tonight Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar has revealed her cancer diagnosis the senator on Good Morning America this morning saying her breast cancer. Was found in February and that she completed radiation may. Thinking her family her doctors and nurses Klobuchar saying she put off routine screenings like so many during the pandemic she's urging others not to delay. Of course we wish her well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

