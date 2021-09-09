Transcript for Klobuchar reveals cancer diagnosis

Tonight Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar has revealed her cancer diagnosis the senator on Good Morning America this morning saying her breast cancer. Was found in February and that she completed radiation may. Thinking her family her doctors and nurses Klobuchar saying she put off routine screenings like so many during the pandemic she's urging others not to delay. Of course we wish her well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.