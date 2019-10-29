Transcript for Kurds say their informant was critical to successful US raid on ISIS

And there is new reporting tonight about the operation that took down ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al baghdadi. Tonight, the kurds say there was a kurtdish secret informant and they say he was at the compound when those special forces arrived, that the informant left when they did and with them. Tonight, ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell inside one of those ISIS prisons, and one 3rizer in's message to America. Reporter: Tonight, new details about the operation that ended with the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al baghdadi. Kurdish sources telling ABC news they had an informant inside his inner circle. Providing critical details including the location of his compound, its room-by-room layout, even giving them a pair of baghdadi's underwear and a blood sample for DNA testing to prove it was him. The informant, they claim, was critical to the successful American mission and left with U.S. Forces. But thousands of ISIS prisoners and fighters are still alive, some in prisons like these, overflowing. Many foreign fighters pleading to go home. Today, we met one of them in a top security jail in Iraq. Do you think people are any safer now that baghdadi's dead? No. How many baghdadis go, another one pops up. Reporter: The man now wants to go back to his wife and children in Germany, but he shows no remorse. What would you say to the parents of Kayla Mueller? Of Steven sotloff? Of James Foley? What do you say to them? This is not my -- I didn't write their destiny. This is their destiny. This thing will not stop. It will not stop until the end. Reporter: And that prisoner also telling me to expect fresh ISIS attacks in Europe as Venn gang for baghdadi's death. David? Ian Pannell, thank you. And there is still much more

