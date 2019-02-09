Transcript for Labor Day parade canceled after homemade fireworks found

To the index of other news tonight. And the labor day parade canceled after homemade explosives were allegedly found near the route of the parade that the New Jersey governor was set to March in. A half dozen devices were found near the start of the parade route in south plainfield. The property owner was taken into custody. He faces charges tonight. State officials say there was no direct threat gov nor Phil Murphy and his wife. The man's family tonight says they were homemade fireworks.

