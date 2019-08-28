Labor Day sales already underway offering great deals

More
Experts say that 2019 model cars, home appliances, mattresses and summer items will be marked down as retailers try to clear their inventory.
1:07 | 08/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Labor Day sales already underway offering great deals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"Experts say that 2019 model cars, home appliances, mattresses and summer items will be marked down as retailers try to clear their inventory.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65229492","title":"Labor Day sales already underway offering great deals","url":"/WNT/video/labor-day-sales-underway-offering-great-deals-65229492"}