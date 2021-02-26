Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, bulldogs stolen

TMZ obtained surveillance video that showed Ryan Fischer shot and wounded outside the star’s home in Hollywood. At least two suspects stole two French bulldogs and the third dog was not taken.
0:20 | 02/26/21

