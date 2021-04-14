First lady undergoes medical procedure

More
Jill Biden underwent a “common medical procedure” Wednesday and came out of it fine, according to the White House. They said she will resume her normal schedule.
0:14 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First lady undergoes medical procedure
Do the index of other news and First Lady doctor Jill Biden underwent a medical procedure today president Biden going with her to an outpatient center this morning. The White House calling it a common medical procedure saying she is fine and now resuming for normal schedule.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Jill Biden underwent a “common medical procedure” Wednesday and came out of it fine, according to the White House. They said she will resume her normal schedule.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77077381","title":"First lady undergoes medical procedure","url":"/WNT/video/lady-undergoes-medical-procedure-77077381"}