Large tree falls onto group of people on a softball field

At least six people were taken to the hospital; authorities said most of the injured were children.
0:13 | 04/30/18

Transcript for Large tree falls onto group of people on a softball field
That scare and a high school ball field in Bellevue Pennsylvania a large tree falling on to a group of people on softball field plea today at least six people. Were taken to the hospital authorities say most of them were children none of the injuries are expected to be life threatening that's good news.

