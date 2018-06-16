Late-night host and US Senator face off in basketball game

More
Jimmy Kimmel and Sen. Ted Cruz settle their differences on the court for charity.
2:04 | 06/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Late-night host and US Senator face off in basketball game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55948625,"title":"Late-night host and US Senator face off in basketball game","duration":"2:04","description":"Jimmy Kimmel and Sen. Ted Cruz settle their differences on the court for charity.","url":"/WNT/video/late-night-host-us-senator-face-off-basketball-55948625","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.