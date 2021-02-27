Here's the latest on the shooting involving Lady Gaga's dog walker

Surveillance video showed dog walker Ryan Fischer shot and wounded outside the star’s home in Hollywood. He last was reported in stable condition and has been moved out of intensive care.
0:23 | 02/27/21

