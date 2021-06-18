Lava from La Palma reaches Atlantic Ocean

The lava from the volcano that erupted on Spain&rsquo;s Canary Islands has reached the Atlantic Ocean and set off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live