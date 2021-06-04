2 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, 21 lawsuits in total

Two more lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior were filed against Deshaun Watson, the Houston Texans quarterback, on Tuesday evening. Watson has denied any wrongdoing.
There are new developments tonight in the sex assault lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback to Shawn Watson Ashley so least first woman to sue watts and now identifying herself before the campers today. She's one of at least 22 massage therapists accusing Watson of sexual misconduct claiming he assaulted her during therapy session. I can no longer practice the confession that I loved the most without shaking hearings finish it. My hands statement directly in front group and and how. Sessions short. Police say they are investigating Watson has denied all allegations.

