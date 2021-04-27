Transcript for Lawyers, family of Andrew Brown Jr. reveal independent autopsy

The deadly police shooting of Andrew brown Jr. By deputies in North Carolina. New video tonight shared by the family's lawyer showing deputies packed in a pickup truck, arriving at brown's home. And the family's independent autopsy results now, they say brown was shot five times, including what their lawyer said was a kill shot to the back of the head. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo in North Carolina tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new street camera video showing deputies rushing to Andrew brown jr.'s home, tweeted by his family's deputies piled into the back of a pickup truck, turning the corner and jumping out. Brown's house is out of sight moment later, brown was shot and killed. Today, lawyers and the family of Andrew brown Jr. Revealing the results of an independent autopsy. It was a kill shot to the back of the head. Reporter: According to their autopsy report, brown was shot five times. He had four gunshot wounds to his right arm and one gunshot wound to his head. Attorneys for the family saying that brown was struck in the arm as his hands were on the steering wheel and was fleeing the gunfire when he was shot in the back of the head. So it went into the base of the neck in the bottom of the right, the skull and got lodged in his brain. Reporter: The state releasing brown's death certificate, stating he died within minutes of a "Penetrating gunshot wound of the head." It has been nearly a week since brown was killed. Say his name. Andrew brown. Reporter: Each day, seeing peaceful protests and continued calls to publicly release body camera videos from the incident. The pasquotank county attorney filing a motion Monday, petitioning for all videos to be released. A court hearing now set for tomorrow morning. We sat down with Andrew's son, Khalil, the only family member to watch a redacted portion of the body camera video. What has this been like for your family? We all need answers. It's stressing us out a lot. We haven't been eating, sleeping like we supposed to. It's just eating us up. And Victor Oquendo with us tonight from Elizabeth city again this evening. Victor, we know the governor of North Carolina has called for transparency, the release of those body cam videos and tonight, he and the FBI are now weighing in on the case? Reporter: David, the FBI has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting. And North Carolina's governor is calling for a special prosecutor for this case. Tonight, for the first time since the shooting, there is a curfew in effect here in Elizabeth city until further notice. David? All right, Victor, thank you.

