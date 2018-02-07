Lebron James expected to have $400M impact, bring 3,000 jobs to LA

The NBA star has accepted a four-year, $154 million deal from the Lakers.
1:23 | 07/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Lebron James expected to have $400M impact, bring 3,000 jobs to LA
Oh, What a reliefis! ??? Finay tonight, good-bye, Cleveland, hello, L.A. The king has a new court. Here's paulaaris. Repor after trackingis every M from land and air, L.A. Rollingut the red carpet for king James. Lebron James! Reporter: Four yea and154 million bucks is quite the welcome package. Lebron already owns two homes and a production company in tinseltown. Lebron, wme to los Ange Reporter: And he's not just the king of T court. He's the king of commerce. Le expected to have a $400 million impact on the city angels and bring 3,000 bs. Similar to his economic impact in both Miami andcleveland, where businesses near the arenas sawloyment go up 23%. James up and under, throws it off the back board! Reporte lebn leaves Cleveland with a championship, and if it's all too much for cavaliers fans to stomach, tums offering freheartbur relief tos at Cleveland's first home game last season. E they wilce again start their post-lebron a. Paula fari ABC news, New York. We T Paula for that story. And thank you for watching on thisy night. I'm Tom llamas. I hope to seeou rig back here tomorrow. For David and all of us here,

