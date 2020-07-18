Transcript for Legacy of John Lewis extends 6 decades from Atlanta to Capitol Hill

And the legacy of John Lewis extends six decades from Atlanta to capitol hill, one of the original freedom riders taking on the Jim crow south standing against segregation, discrimination and demanding equal justice for all. His voice echoing through the halls of congress, inspiring generations. Here's ABC "Nightline" anchor Byron Pitts. Keep marching, keep sitting in, keep standing in, keep protesting until the sagging walls of segregation come tumbling down. Reporter: John Robert Lewis didn't simply witness history, he shaped it. Marched for it. Bled for it. Not once, not twice, but every time he was called upon. As Lewis liked to put it, by just getting in the way. We must cry, and we all must cry together, that we want our freedom, and we want it now. Reporter: The Montgomery bus boycott drew the attention of one teenager, and soon civil rights would become John Lewis' life work. And it nearly killed him. As would become his habit, where John Lewis put his heart, his head followed. That's him bruised, bandaged, shedding blood, and standing up when others could not or would not. That became Lewis' calling card. A sharecropper's son, born in Troy, Alabama, 1940, back when segregation was law, Jim crow the enforcer. By 1963, at the age of 23, alongside martin Luther king Jr., he was dubbed one of the big six leaders of the civil rights movement. My friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a serious social revolution. Reporter: Who helped plan the historic March on Washington. And on a high bridge in Selma, one of the low moments of the entire civil rights movement. There out front, John Lewis. 600 peaceful protestors crossed the Edmond Pettus bridge. Into the harsh heat of history. It would be known as bloody violence unleashed by Alabama state troopers. Lewis, struck in the head, suffered a fractured skull. I've interviewed John Lewis countless times the past 30 years. This spot is almost sacred. Hmm. This is where martin Luther king Jr. Stood and gave that unbelievable "I have a dream" speech. Reporter: In one of our last, he was still impatient with America, boundlessly optimistic she would one day live up to her promise, a promise he believed in so deeply he was willing to shed blood again and again. Has the dream been fulfilled? The dream is in the process of becoming a reality. It's not there yet, but we are on our way, and there will be no turning back. That was Byron Pitts. We thank him for that.

