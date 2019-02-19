Legendary Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher dies at 92

Don Newcombe, the pitcher who was one of the first black players in the major leagues, and who went on to win Rookie of the Year, Most Valuable Player and the Cy Young award, has died.
