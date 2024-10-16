Liam Payne, former One Direction star, dies aged 31

Liam Payne, the One Direction star, has died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

October 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live