Liam Payne had multiple drugs in his body when he died: Sources

The former One Direction singer fell to his death from his Buenos Aires hotel room balcony on Oct. 16. Toxicology results showed "pink cocaine" and other drugs in his system, authorities said.

October 21, 2024

