Transcript for Lion is shot and killed after attacking a woman in North Carolina

We begin with the breaking news from North Carolina, a deadly attack by a lion. The tragedy at a conservation center dedicated to the care of wild animals. One of them somehow escaped and attacked one of its keepers, who did not survive. Authorities revealing the worker was a young intern, just a few weeks on the job. Zachary kiesch with the details just now coming in. Reporter: Tonight, a North Carolina conservation center is devastated after a 22-year-old employee was attacked and killed by a lion that was in the center's care. These images from the center showing the resident lions. Police say, in a desperate attempt to retrieve the worker, the lion was shot and killed. The victim, Alexandra black, was a recent college grad and intern who had been on the job for only two weeks. According to officials there, a professionally trained animal keeper was doing routine cleaning when the lion somehow left a locked area and quickly attacked black. The company website says the center is home to more than 80 animals and welcomes thousands of visitors every year for educational tours. In 2004, the center accepted 14 lions and tigers that were living in unacceptable conditions. Jon, this lion is described as being shy and nervous. But there's an open investigation to determine what happened. And the center will remain closed until further notice. Zachary, thank you.

