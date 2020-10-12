Local businesses across the US donate goods during the holidays

More
Small businesses across the country tell “World News Tonight” how they are helping others during the holiday season.
2:37 | 12/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Local businesses across the US donate goods during the holidays

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:37","description":"Small businesses across the country tell “World News Tonight” how they are helping others during the holiday season.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74639508","title":"Local businesses across the US donate goods during the holidays","url":"/WNT/video/local-businesses-us-donate-goods-holidays-74639508"}