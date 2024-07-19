Local police were tracking suspect before shooting of Donald Trump

New images show that Thomas Matthew Crooks was on police radar an hour before the shooting, and officers may have been able to stop him six minutes before he opened fire.

July 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live