A long-lost ring gives a glimmer of hope to a family many years later

More
During the restoration of an Oldsmobile, a man found the wedding ring belonging to the former owner's wife.
1:55 | 01/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A long-lost ring gives a glimmer of hope to a family many years later

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60496522,"title":"A long-lost ring gives a glimmer of hope to a family many years later ","duration":"1:55","description":"During the restoration of an Oldsmobile, a man found the wedding ring belonging to the former owner's wife.","url":"/WNT/video/long-lost-ring-glimmer-hope-family-years-60496522","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.