Now Playing: 'Constitution does not anticipate the impeachment trial of a former president': Wicker

Now Playing: Queen breaks silence, responds to claims of racism

Now Playing: Comedian finds creative way to perform during the pandemic

Now Playing: ‘Outdaughtered’ stars dish on new season

Now Playing: Kenan Thompson talks new show and remembers Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman

Now Playing: Aaron Rodgers can’t wait to be a dad

Now Playing: Author Angeline Boulley talks about her new book, 'Firekeeper’s Daughter'

Now Playing: Jennifer Garner talks new movie, 'Yes Day'

Now Playing: Matt James opens up to his dad on 'The Bachelor'

Now Playing: Icelandic town from 'Eurovision Song Contest' starts grassroots Oscar campaign

Now Playing: Oprah releases new royal interview clip as UK reacts

Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' episode recap

Now Playing: Meghan Markle and Princess Diana both battled loneliness and refused to stay silent

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking interview shakes British monarchy

Now Playing: World reacts to Meghan and Harry’s explosive interview

Now Playing: Arsenio Hall discusses ‘Coming to America’ sequel

Now Playing: Zara Larsson performs ‘Talk About Love’

Now Playing: Grammy Awards performance lineup announced