Lori Loughlin begins prison term

Loughlin is serving a two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions cheating scandal, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will begin his five-month sentence in November.
0:14 | 10/30/20

Lori Loughlin begins prison term

