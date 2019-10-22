Lori Loughlin, husband facing more charges in college scandal

More
The actress, her spouse and nine other parents who’ve pleaded not guilty are now facing new federal bribery charges.
1:38 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lori Loughlin, husband facing more charges in college scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:38","description":"The actress, her spouse and nine other parents who’ve pleaded not guilty are now facing new federal bribery charges.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66453730","title":"Lori Loughlin, husband facing more charges in college scandal","url":"/WNT/video/lori-loughlin-husband-facing-charges-college-scandal-66453730"}