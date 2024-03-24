Lottery jackpots keep getting bigger

After no grand prize winners were announced in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the jackpot has grown to an estimated $800 million while the Megamillions prize has ballooned to $1 billion.

March 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live