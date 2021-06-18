24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Louisiana, Mississippi still in need of necessities 5 days after storm

Communities are waiting in hourslong lines for necessities like food, water and gas in blistering heat.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live