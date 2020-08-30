Transcript for Louisiana nurses race into action

Finally tonight, we take you back to Louisiana to meet some "America strong" nurses, facing down hurricane Laura, and saving more than a dozen babies. When hurricane Laura started barreling through Lake Charles, nurses raced to protect the premature infants. We had 19 critical babies, it's not just carrying babies across town. It's the isolette beds, feeding tubes, breast milk, all the things they need. Reporter: That's Leah Upton. She and her staff had just three hours to get those babies to higher ground. You have a responsibility to these patients. We treat these babies like they're our own. Reporter: By 10:30 P.M., the power went out. The hospital working off of a generator. It was all hands on deck. This brave team of 22 working together. Grabbing mattresses, putting them into the windows, moving babies into the hallway. Some were on equipment that would not reach into the hallway. Reporter: By 1:00 A.M. -- The whole building was shaking and moving. You could feel it. We had water coming in under the window. Our room was just a puddle. We had to mop the whole night. Trying to make a dry space around these babies. Reporter: Today, a grateful mother, reuniting with one of those babies. Leah saying it was all teamwork. We came together, and transferred 19 babies in a little under two hours. We weathered the storm, put our fears aside, and put the babies first. An incredible team. We thank them all. Thank you for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.