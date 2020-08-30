Transcript for Louisiana residents struggling after Hurricane Laura destruction

decision, not a political one. Trevor, thank you. And to the Louisiana gulf coast, days after hurricane Laura's deadly strike. A dire reality setting in. Utility poles sideways in one neighborhood, and no power or water for thousands. At least 18 are already dead. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, growing desperation in Louisiana. Hundreds of thousands of people still in dire need. No electricity or water in hard-hit Lake Charles, many are living in their cars. Temperatures feeling like the triple digits. We just do the best that we can. If it rains, we stand out in the rain just to cool ourselves off. Reporter: This new drone video showing hurricane Laura's destruction along this street. At this Walmart, hundreds of storm victims lining up for food and supplies. We were just passing by, and I saw the Salvation Army over there, and then as we pulled by, we saw another line over here, and we jumped in it. Reporter: The city's mayor painting a grim picture. Almost every building severely damaged. Saying they're trying to make the best out of a bunch of bad options. Residents need help. I am emotional about my neighborhood, but now I have to come back and I have to figure out ways, how to help my city. Reporter: The medical staff in one of the area's last remaining hospitals still open, powering through. That's the biggest issue, I think, is uncertainty from the staff that haven't been able to get out. And those that have been able to get out and seen that they have had devastation to their home. Reporter: So your staff is having to work here knowing that their home has been damaged or destroyed? Some of them are, yeah. An additional stress for the doctors and nurses. Rob is with us, you just got back from the storm zone? Reporter: The shock is beginning the wear off, and the exhaustion setting in. It's hot down there. More hot weather tomorrow. And let's talk tropics. Two red spots close to the U.S. The one in the caribbean should stay south to us. We'll watch that carefully. And two more in the atlantic as we head towards September, historically even more active than August. Rob, thank you.

