Transcript for Lyft driver says he dropped missing Utah student off at park: Police

student who vanished, last seen one week ago, taking a Lyft car from the airport in Salt Lake City. What police now say that driver has revealed to them. Here's ABC's Matt Gutman. Reporter: When 23-year-old Mckenzie Lueck landed at salt Lake City airport last Monday, she texted her mother at around 2:00 A.M. She was taking a Lyft. The driver telling police he dropped her off at a park, she was not in distress. Mackenzie was met at hatch park by an individual in a vehicle. Reporter: That new twist, a mystery car and driver, sending the search into overdrive. Her cell phone now off. Our detectives have been working around the clock on this case and finding Mackenzie is a very high priority is it. Reporter: As it is for family and her sorority sisters at the university of Utah. Not having a response is just very strange. Reporter: On June 20th, the family officially reporting her missing. She has since missed midterm exams, which her friends say is unlike her. Have no idea what happened to her, where she is, nobody does and it's pretty terrifying. Reporter: David, police say that Lyft driver picked up passengers immediately after dropping Mackenzie off. They say they now want to know if she had an alternate cell phone or even secret social media accounts. David? All right, Matt Gutman tonight, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.