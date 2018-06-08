Magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia kills almost 100

More
Blackouts and damaged communications systems are hampering rescue efforts.
1:27 | 08/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia kills almost 100

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57068820,"title":"Magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia kills almost 100","duration":"1:27","description":"Blackouts and damaged communications systems are hampering rescue efforts.","url":"/WNT/video/magnitude-69-earthquake-indonesia-kills-100-57068820","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.