Mail bomb spree spreads fear throughout the country

Investigators are looking for clues after packages, each containing an explosive device, were delivered to two former Democratic presidents, CNN's NY offices and a billionaire liberal donor this week.
5:12 | 10/24/18

Transcript for Mail bomb spree spreads fear throughout the country

