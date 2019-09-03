Major bus crash in Georgetown County, South Carolina

More
An SUV struck a transit bus that was driving in the opposite direction and caused the bus to overturn; more than 20 people were injured.
0:18 | 03/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major bus crash in Georgetown County, South Carolina

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61582976,"title":"Major bus crash in Georgetown County, South Carolina","duration":"0:18","description":"An SUV struck a transit bus that was driving in the opposite direction and caused the bus to overturn; more than 20 people were injured.","url":"/WNT/video/major-bus-crash-georgetown-county-south-carolina-61582976","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.