Major fire raging outside of Los Angeles

More
More than 1000 firefighters responded to a major fire that erupted in a warehouse Friday morning. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
0:14 | 02/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major fire raging outside of Los Angeles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"More than 1000 firefighters responded to a major fire that erupted in a warehouse Friday morning. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76144779","title":"Major fire raging outside of Los Angeles","url":"/WNT/video/major-fire-raging-los-angeles-76144779"}