Major settlement reached in USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar case

USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee have agreed to pay sexual assault survivors of former team doctor Larry Nasar $380 million after failing to stop his abuse.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live