Major spring snowstorm hits the Northeast

Up to 10 inches of snow fell from upstate New York to Maine. Drivers in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, faced slippery road conditions and heavy snow.
0:21 | 04/16/21

Major spring snowstorm hits the Northeast

