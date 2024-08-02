Major stock indexes dropped significantly after weaker-than-expected jobs report

In early trading, the S&P 500 was heading for its worst day in about two years, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping nearly 800 points or about 2%.

August 2, 2024

