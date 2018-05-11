Transcript for Major storm, tornado watches could affect voter turnout on Election Day

A major storm and a tornado watch up as we're on the air right now. This could effect turnout tomorrow, as well, up and down much of the east coast. There could be impacts in key races. All part of a severe storm system that brought snow to Colorado. Parts of the east could get rain, storms, a few tornadoes. We're tracking it all with ginger zee tonight. She has the latest. Ginger? Reporter: Yeah, David. As this miserable rain here for the east coast for election night, but let's go ahead and talk about what's happening tonight, and that would be the atmosphere spinning. Already, we've seen the tornado in northern Louisiana, that watch up up there Mississippi. And it's really the overnight hours that will become critical, because this is a dangerous time for tornadoes to come through. And you have the possibility of that happening all the way through that area that is the elevated risk. Then I'll time it out for you, we move the line to the east and by early tomorrow morning, it's in eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina. Rain and severe storms along the I-95 corridor by tomorrow afternoon again. David? Ginger zee with us live tonight, ginger, thank you. And there is still much more

