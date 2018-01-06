Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers sold

The Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. had the winning $18.83 million bid for the New England Confectionery Co. at a federal bankruptcy auction in Boston.
0:11 | 06/01/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Maker of candy hearts and Necco Wafers sold

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

