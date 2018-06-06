Man accidentally shot by off-duty FBI agent speaks out

He was in a nightclub in Denver when, he said, he heard a noise and thought it was a firecracker.
The ABC news exclusive tonight Tom Redington. Was the one accidentally shot by that off duty FBI agent dancing at a nightclub in Denver or Redington tonight telling us at first. He had no idea he'd been shot. I heard a loud bang and I thought those and eighty itself a firecracker. I would doubt in my leg and see some brown residue. So I'm still thinking it was a firework all of the sudden my from the knee down became completely red. And that's when it clicked in my head. Oh I've been shot. I didn't report the FBI is investigating saying the agent will be held accountable. A full exclusive interview tomorrow morning on GMA.

{"id":55705731,"title":"Man accidentally shot by off-duty FBI agent speaks out","duration":"0:36","description":"He was in a nightclub in Denver when, he said, he heard a noise and thought it was a firecracker. ","url":"/WNT/video/man-accidentally-shot-off-duty-fbi-agent-speaks-55705731","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
