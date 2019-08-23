Man accused of allegedly plotting next US massacre is charged

More
Rodolfo Montoya faces four felony charges; Montoya, a California Marriott hotel cook, allegedly told a coworker that he planned to attack coworkers and guests, authorities said.
2:34 | 08/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man accused of allegedly plotting next US massacre is charged

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:34","description":"Rodolfo Montoya faces four felony charges; Montoya, a California Marriott hotel cook, allegedly told a coworker that he planned to attack coworkers and guests, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65133828","title":"Man accused of allegedly plotting next US massacre is charged","url":"/WNT/video/man-accused-allegedly-plotting-us-massacre-charged-65133828"}