Transcript for Man accused of kidnapping Wisconsin teen held on bail

chilling new details just now you merging in the kidnapping of Jayme Closs. Her alleged captor in court just a short time ago. Prosecutors revealing his alleged confession to police, saying he spotted Jayme Closs getting onto her school bus and then later returned to that home. The suspect appearing in court today. Prosecutors say he admits to shooting and killing Jayme Closs' parents as she and her mother hid in the bathtub, calling 911. He was dressed in black. He allegedly duct taped her hands and her feet and hen threw her in his trunk, holding her captive for 88 days. At times, forcing her to stay under a bed for 12 hours at a time. Tonight, the images from inside that home. And what Jayme Closs has now shared with police. ABC's Alex Perez leading us off tonight from the courthouse in Wisconsin. Mr. Patterson, you are charged -- Reporter: Tonight, the man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents facing a judge. Substantial cash bail is necessary. Reporter: Jake Paterson tonight held on a $5 million cash bail. The prosecution team that you see assembled here today wants justice for James and Denise Closs and Jayme Closs. Reporter: Prosecutors laying out in chilling detail Patterson's alleged confession. According to the criminal complaint, the 21-year-old told police one day on his way to work, he saw Jayme get on a school bus outside her home and decided she "Was the girl he was going to take." Prosecutors describe his meticulous planning, saying Patterson first shaved all his hair to avoid leaving DNA. Then, came to the home one night after midnight armed with a shotgun, in a mask, dressed in all black. 13-year-old Jayme telling an FBI investigator her dog started barking and she woke her parents. They saw a "Man at the door with a gun." Jayme and her mother hid in the bathtub. Patterson allegedly telling police he shot Jayme's father through the door, then broke into the bathroom where Jayme's mom was holding her in a bear hug. Jayme told police Patterson made her mom hang up with 911, then shot her in the head. Duct taped Jayme's hands and ankles and dragged her to the trunk of his car. He allegedly told investigators he removed the trunk light and the glow in the dark safety cord from inside the trunk "So that no one can pull the trunk release once inside." For 88 days, police believe, she was held captive inside Patterson's home. These images showing the inside Jayme telling investigators he made her stay under the bed for up to "12 hours with no food, water or bathroom breaks," once hitting her hard on the back. Jayme finally making her escape on Thursday when she was left alone, flagging down Jeanne nutter, who was out walking her dog. Within minutes, another neighbor making that call for help. I have a young lady at my house right now. And she says her name is Jayme Closs. Reporter: The teenager terrified. So, we're kind of scared, because he might come. Yeah. So, if the cops could get here soon -- I have many deputies headed that way. Reporter: Jayme now in the arms of her family, who never gave up hope. She was quiet, more quiet, and she laughs most of the time and everything, but she's -- you can tell that she's not quite the same. And Alex Perez joins us live tonight outside the courthouse. And Alex, this was another chilling detail revealed today, that prosecutors say that after Jayme Closs was thrown into the trunk of that car, and her captor was speeding off, that she could actually hear the police sirens passing by. They just missed him as he drove off with her? Reporter: Yeah, David. Patterson allegedly told investigators he actually yielded to three squad cars with blaring sirens and lights that night as he left the home with Jayme in the trunk. When he was finally apprehended, Patterson allegedly told investigators, "I did it." David? Alex Perez. Thank you.

