Transcript for Man accused of supermarket mass shooting appears in court

here to the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect in court for the first time today. We watched, brought into a court in a wheelchair to face ten counts of murder. One count, of course, for each of the ten lives lost in that rampage. And today, the Boulder police department tweeting that when they took the suspect into custody, they used the handcuffs of the officer who was killed. Here's our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, those first images of the man accused of that supermarket rampage, wheeled into court, than cuffed and in a blue jail suit. The judge informing 21-year-old Ahmed Alissa he faces ten counts of murder, plus a single count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an officer during Monday's massacre at king soopers. Sir, do you understand the rights as I've explained them to you this morning? You can answer out loud please? Yes. Reporter: In court, Alissa's public defenders requesting three months more time to assess his mental health. We cannot begin to assess the nature and depth of Mr. Alissa's mental illness until we have the discovery from the government. Reporter: Friends and family have reportedly said Alissa struggled both with controlling his anger and with mental but today, the D.A. Saying it's too early to worry about strat Jay. Are you concerned that the defense will say that he's unfit to stand trial? We have to see how it unfolds in court. Reporter: In court deputies flanking Alissa with those black stripes over their badges in honor of slam officer Eric Talley. Today, the Boulder police department tweeting that when officers took Alissa into official custody, they used Talley's handcuffs, calling it a small gesture and hopefully the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time. And tonight, we're hearing from the family of the even stanisic, the son of Serbian refugees. "The Denver post" reporting he was a repairman who had already left the supermarket after fixing a coffee machine. He was shot in the parking lot in his car. His family thanking the Serbian community across the U.S. For their support. And Dave, we've learned moments ago that Alissa has been moved to an undisclosed facility because of rumblings of death threats against him at the Boulder county jail. We understand he is still under protective custody, basically isolation and will remain so for the next two to three months. David? All right, Matt Gutman, our thanks to you again tonight. We sw two more notes from

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.